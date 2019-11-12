Pneumonia — no child should die from a disease we can prevent

In the visualization here we see global deaths from pneumonia by age group. The number of children dying from pneumonia has decreased substantially over the past three decades. In 1990, more than two million children died from pneumonia each year; by 2017 this number had fallen by almost two-thirds.

As well as increased availability of interventions and treatments such as pneumococcal vaccines and antibiotics, improvements in the major risk factors such as childhood wasting, high air pollution, and poor sanitation have all contributed to this decline. By continuing to reduce child exposure to these risk factors we can continue to reduce child mortality from pneumonia. We explore the role of these risk factors in more detail here.

Apart from limiting risk factors, one of the best ways to prevent pneumonia is to vaccinate children against the pathogens that cause it – and we have very effective vaccines available. PCV and Hib vaccines protect children from pneumonia caused by pneumococcus and H. influenzae. Researchers have estimated that, combined, these vaccines saved the lives of 1.4 million children between the years of 2000 and 2015.6

But still too few children are vaccinated, which means we are missing out on the much greater impacts vaccines could have. Cynthia Chen et al. (2019) suggest that if almost every child would be immunised with pneumococcal vaccine, we could save the lives of close to 400,000 children annually.7 We discuss the potential of pneumococcal vaccines in more detail here.

In addition to vaccination, promoting breastfeeding of newborns is also an essential preventative measure. Research by Laura Lamberti et al. (2013) suggests mortality from pneumonia in lower-income countries among children who are not breastfed in the first 5 months of their lives is 15 times greater than those who exclusively received their mother’s milk.8

And when prevention is not sufficient, we need to provide more access to available treatments. Better access to healthcare facilities, antibiotics, and oxygen therapy can all contribute to saving more lives.